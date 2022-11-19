Russian death toll in Ukraine stands at 83,880 – General Staff

From February 24 to November 19, Ukraine’s Defense Forces liquidated nearly 83,880 Russian invaders, including 420 in the past 24 hours alone.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

Also, as of the morning of Saturday, November 19, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2,885 (+6) Russian tanks, 5,815 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 1,867 (+2) artillery systems, 393 MLR systems, 209 air defense systems, 278 warplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,536 operational and tactical-level UAVs, and 480 cruise missiles.

Also, 16 enemy warships/cutters were destroyed, as well as 4,368 (+2) trucks and fuel tankers, and 161 units of specialized equipment.

As reported, over the past week, about 500 injured Russian soldiers, most of whom had been recently called up for military service, were admitted to Horlivka hospitals after being wounded in action in the Mayorsk area.