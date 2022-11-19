Salman Khan questions Sumbul Touqeer’s relationship with Shalin Bhanot, she pleads to exit Bigg Boss house

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 19

Things are getting tensed in the Bigg Boss house. In the upcoming episode of the show, Tina Datta will confront Sumbul Touqeerfor taking advantage of her fight with Shalin Bhanot.

There’s a promo doing the rounds on social media where Tina is seen losing her cool on Sumbul.

She says, “Whenever Shalin and I fight, you take the advantage of it. I can’t talk to him because of you. You always come in between. He really loves me and you are equally in love with him.”

Sumbul then gets up and leaves the bathroom area, where the three were seen getting in an argument.”

Watch:

In another clip, Salman Khan questions Sumbul’s relationship with Shalin. Asks Tina and Nimrit about what they think about it. The two agree that Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin.

Watch it here:

From where it all began, Salman brings up Shalin and MC Stan’s behaviour towards each other. During the conversation, Shalin asks for Salman’s permission to hit MC Stan, Salman Khan pulls him up.

Here’s the glimpse:

Shalin got into a massive fight with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare over Tina. All the contestants intervened to stop their fight.

