Samsung and Xiaomi taken by surprise, Apple’s 2X camera too good

I have to admit I was a bit skeptical when I first heard that Apple was going to use the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro to give users 2X “optical-quality telephoto” shots. There were no previous rumors about such a new feature and it practically came out of the blue. Digital zoom for years has had a stigma associated with it, and I wasn’t sure if this wasn’t just going to be one of those cases of too much hype for a feature that we have had on smartphones for decades. But after using this new 2X mode extensively in the last month and a half, I can say that it absolutely lives up to Apple’s promise. This new 2X mode sets a new standard for smartphone photography by which all upcoming phones will be measured, and it also once again opens the big question of what the ideal smartphone camera system should look like. How did no one think of this earlier?

Apple explains it all quite well in just one sentence on the iPhone 14 Pro page. And indeed, the technology is actually so straightforward that it begs the question: if it was merely a matter of taking the central part of a sensor, then why the heck did no one do this earlier?!Apple uses a new 48-megapixel sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro, but it is still outputting 12MP photos by default in all of the modes by using quad-pixel binning technology. This is exactly what all other phones are doing, effectively treating their 48MP/50MP/108MP sensors as 12MP ones and all the processing actually happens on pixel-binned 12MP photos. For this new 2X mode, Apple bypasses the pixel binning. So from 1X up until 1.9X, the iPhone would effectively “stretch” a pixel-binned 12MP photo, but once you reach the 2X zoom level, it stops doing that and instead switches to using a crop of the middle portion of the 48-megapixel sensor. This 12-megapixel section of the sensor (without any binning) is how you have a 2X “full-resolution” zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro. This actually sounds like something that EVERY smartphone with a 50-ish megapixel main camera COULD have done. Scratch that: should have done years ago! Honestly, it’s a bit surprising it wasn’t done before the iPhone 14 Pro. On the Android side, we have had phones with 50-megapixel sensors for… a while! Last year’s Pixel 6 Pro uses a 50-megapixel main camera, but it didn’t offer a sensor-crop style “optical-quality” 2X mode. So on that phone, the zoom happens on top of a pixel-binned 12MP photo, and when you zoom in on that, the level of detail is naturally far worse compared to a full resolution sensor crop.

The Galaxy Ultra series have had a 108MP main sensor for three years now, and still, no Galaxy phone offers an optical-quality 2X mode. Same goes for other phone makers too: Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus. Despite years of using high-resolution sensors, I have not seen a full-resolution 2X zoom implementation. It is particularly strange that just a month after Apple released this feature on the iPhone 14 Pro, it immediately appeared on the new Pixel 7 Pro. It’s clear that both companies have been working on this for a while, so it’s hard to tell which one started it first, but assuming precedence that would have to be Apple. (Image Credit – PhoneArena) Despite having the highest resolution sensor, at 2X the Galaxy S22 Ultra captures less detail than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro Good news is that now that we have all seen the benefits, it’s a safe bet that most Android phone makers will eventually implement a similar feature in their upcoming flagships. The greatness of 2X

“the perfect framing choice for Portrait mode” , and I have to agree with that too. Apple also calls the new 2X mode, and I have to agree with that too. I have written multiple articles in the past advocating for a proper 2X mode to be implemented on all phones. There is a good reason for the popularity of the 2X mode and that reason is… biological. A 2X mode in the smartphone is very close to the 50mm focal distance in the parlance of dedicated cameras. And this focal distance has been called the “nifty-fifty” and has been the staple of modern cameras for years. Up to this date, many professional cameras are actually bundled with a 50mm lens, and the reason is that it is a nearly universal lens.