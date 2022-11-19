Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off ahead of Black Friday | Engadget

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

We’ve been keeping an eye on Samsung to see when their Black Friday deals would hit, and it looks like today’s the day. As of right now, all of the latest Galaxy phones are on sale, with the biggest discount going to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. At $300 off the list price, Samsung’s most premium (non-folding) Galaxy phone is down to $900. We saw the S22 Ultra drop to this price for a few days earlier this month as a sort of Black Friday preview, but then it jumped back to its usual price. For anyone who missed that window, you can once again grab our current favorite Android phone while it’s this low.

SAMSUNG

We gave the S22 Ultra an 89 in our review, calling it “the best premium Android flagship you can buy.” It’s got a lot in common with Samsung’s discontinued-for-now Note series, especially with its inclusion of the on-board S Pen and the return to a more rectangular shape, but the S22 Ultra is not just a Galaxy Note rehash. It’s got a “sumptuous” screen that keeps things looking smooth with a 120Hz refresh rate and bright 6.8-inch Super AMOLED panel. The cameras are also updated, with a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a pair of 10MP telephoto lenses in back. There’s a 40MP camera in front, along with new customized video calling software for using Google’s Duo (now called Google Meet).

The S22 Ultra uses Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors, which handled fairly intensive multitasking in our tests without getting bogged down or even heating up significantly. While the battery didn’t last as long as we were hoping, it gave 17 hours and 16 minutes in our video rundown test.

If you don’t need the S Pen, or quite so many cameras, you might try the Galaxy S22+. It’s also on sale for Black Friday, with $250 off the MSRP bringing it down to $800. We gave it an 87 in our review, particularly impressed by the extra bright display and ability to take rich low-light photos.

The base model Galaxy S22 also earned an 87 from us. Even at the list price of $800, we said the S22 gives you more “phone for the money than anything you can buy from Apple or Google.” Now that it’s down to $700, that statement is truer than ever.

