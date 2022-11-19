SAS Rogue Heroes star’s ‘toes curled’ over parachute jump

The incredible experience was also shared by Sex Education’s Connor.

Reflecting on his role and what it was like to film scenes like the failed parachute jump, the actor explained: “You know, he lives a sort of life as a cowboy at one point, a mountaineer and other he was searching for adventure and he was searching for danger.

“I have no idea the motivations that would bring people to do it, I meet people like that all the time, I am the most death-fearing person.

“But I think I enjoyed thinking the opposite, I gave myself a break from my own neurosis and worrying about death all the time.”

SAS Rogue Heroes continues Sunday on BBC One at 9pm.