Sensorium and Polygon Studios to accelerate development of Web3 projects

Zug, Switzerland, 17th November, Chainwire – Sensorium, the company behind the industry-leading Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, is pleased to announce that it is entering into a collaboration agreement with Polygon Studios.

As part of this wide-ranging alliance, Polygon’s blockchain infrastructure will be crucial in underpinning and furthering Sensorium’s Web3 developments, supporting token and nonfungible token (NFT)-related features within the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, the Senso decentralized application (DApp) and the recently announced Under project.

The first Sensorium product to rely on Polygon’s infrastructure will be Senso DApp, a play-to-earn tycoon game where players are tasked with scouting NFT artists, organizing metaverse music events and selling tickets in return for SENSO token rewards.

“Polygon is a go-to hub for some of the most important Web3 projects, and having the platform as our partner is an important step in raising the ambitions we have for Sensorium’s blockchain ecosystem. The move will also help us create better opportunities for our community to engage with cutting-edge technology and enter a revolutionary new era in digital experiences, which is one of the greatest goals at Sensorium,” explained Alexander Firsov, chief Web3 officer of Sensorium.

Tens of thousands of DApps have been built on Polygon so far, and the platform has become a major force in the push for Web3 development and adoption, with services catering to segments of the industry, ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi) to gaming and metaverses.

Urvit Goel, VP of global games and platform business development at Polygon, said, “In collaborating with Polygon, Sensorium will be able to tap into a vast, sustainable and highly composable ecosystem and offer its users low-cost and efficient transactions backed by Ethereum’s robust security model. We’re eager to see the Sensorium ecosystem grow and flourish under this alliance.”

More specifically, Polygon provides key Web3 properties to its users, including scalability, security and Ethereum compatibility, which Sensorium will now be leveraging across its range of products.

Sensorium is edging closer to the public release of Sensorium Galaxy, a metaverse dedicated to delivering high-end entertainment events and developed hand in hand with the world’s top technological and content partners.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse and Web3 developer, leveraging cutting-edge extended reality and artificial intelligence technology to deliver the next generation of virtual experiences in entertainment and beyond. The company’s award-winning Sensorium Galaxy metaverse stands as one of the first platforms introducing global users to multisensory activities across virtual reality worlds, including music concerts, meditation sessions, NFT original content creation and social networking with AI-based virtual beings.

Sensorium is leveraging its long-standing collaboration with the world’s best technology partners and chart-topping performers, including David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki to shape the future of metaverse-ready events. In addition to powering high-end virtual reality features, accessible through a wide range of interfaces, Sensorium is also pioneering blockchain and Web3 solutions for institutional and private partners.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer-2 zk-Rollups and Optimistic Rollups, sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with unique user addresses exceeding 174.9 million. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you’re an Ethereum developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure transaction for your DApp and get started here.

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios aims to be the home of the most popular blockchain projects in the world. The Polygon Studios team is focused on supporting developers building decentralized apps on Polygon by providing Web2 and Web3 teams with a suite of services, such as developer support, partnership, strategy, go-to-market and technical integrations. Polygon Studios supports projects from OpenSea to Prada, from Adidas to Draft Kings and Decentral Games to Ubisoft.

