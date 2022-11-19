Shraddha murder case: ‘She wanted to end relationship with Aftab but wasn’t allowed’

The police that are still piecing together the puzzle of the murder case have based their suggestion on Shraddha Walkar’s chats with her friends.
Intoxicated on day of murder
During interrogation, Aftab has reportedly told police that he was on drugs the day he allegedly killed his live-in partner. Citing police sources, the report also suggested that Aftab took cannabis and was indeed intoxicated on the day of murder, accorsing to a report in Times of India.
Shraddha reportedly reprimanded Aftab for taking drugs and did so on the day of her murder too.
Shraddha’s friends claim she was a victim of Aftab’s violence and reportedly refuted that her murder was a result of Aftab’s drug use.
Shraddha wanted to file a complaint
According to Shraddha’s colleague, she often asked for leave due to her alleged injuries. Some of Shraddha’s friends alleged that she was assaulted by Aftab in November 2020.
One Godwin Rodrigues had met Shraddha through a common friend. He said he had accompanied the girl to a police station at Tulinj in Nalasopara (East) to file a complaint but she was asked to her medical done. She later changed her mind.
