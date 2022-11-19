Somebody cast: Who’s in the Netflix Korean series?

A new Korean series titled Somebody is now streaming on Netflix. If you’re looking forward to watching this show, we must tell you who’s in the cast. We shared the main cast list below.

Netflix has constantly been adding new Korean shows and movies to its platform in 2022. We’ve already seen the release of Little Women, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Business Proposal, Glitch, 20th Century Girl etc. Now, we have a new series to watch and enjoy.

Somebody is a thriller series helmed by Jung Ji-woo from a screenplay co-written by Han Ji-wan and Jung Ji-woo himself. It’s about a serial killer who meets his match when he comes across the creator of a dating app he uses to find his victims.

So, who can you expect to see in the show? Find out below!

Somebody cast

Kim Young-kwang stars as the seductive serial killer, Seong Yun-o. You might recognize Kim from his previous roles in Runway Cop, Hot Young Bloods, On Your Wedding Day, My Fair Lady, Pinocchio, Sweet Stranger and Me, The Guardians and Hello, Me!.

Kang Hae-lim portrays the role of Kim Sum, a creator of a social connecting app. Kim Sum and her two friends, Mok-won and Gi-eun, find themselves working together to crack a murder case involving Seong Yun-o. Kang Hae-lim is new to the Korean entertainment industry, so you might not recognize her. However, before taking on the role of Kim Sum, she played the role of Park Hye-Rim in a romantic drama series called Live On.

Here’s the main cast list below:

Kim Young-kwang as Seong Yun-o

Kang Hae-lim as Kim Sum

Kim Yong-ji as Im Mok-won

Kim Su-yeon as Yeong Gi-eun

Somebody parents guide and age rating

The thriller series is rated TV-MA, meaning it’s meant to be watched by mature audiences only. It was given this maturity rating for gore, strong language, nudity, sex, smoking, and violence. Overall, it may not be appropriate for ages 17 and under. We recommend watching this show when no kids are around.

Check out the trailer for a sneak peek of the series!

Somebody is streaming now on Netflix. Will you be watching the thriller series?