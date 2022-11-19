Sonos speakers get more affordable thanks to £200 Black Friday savings





It’s very rare that Sonos speakers get a discounted price but that’s exactly what the audio firm is offering this Black Friday. Prices have just been slashed across the whole range of devices with a whopping £200 off the room-shaking Sonos Arc and £100 off the brilliant Sonos Beam soundbars. For those that fancy something a little more portable there’s £40 off the battery-powered Sonos Roam which is small enough to pop in your bag.

Finally, the hugely popular Sonos One has also been reduced to just £159 – that’s one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Sonos has confirmed that all of its money-saving discounts will be available from now until Monday, November 28 so you have plenty of time to decide which device is best for your home. If these offers have got you pondering a purchase then here are all the best Sonos deals, feature list and how much you will save.

SONOS ROAM SL

PRICE: £119 – SAVE £40

INCLUDES: The Sonos Roam SL is a portable device that features a rechargeable battery. It links to your other Sonos speakers at home but can then be used on its own when heading out thanks to a Bluetooth connection.

SEE THE DEAL HERE SONOS ROAM

PRICE: £139 – SAVE £30

INCLUDES: The Sonos Roam gets all of the features found on the SL but also includes voice controls and full access to Alexa and Google Assistant.

Want to know more about this device? Read our full Sonos Roam review

SEE THE DEAL HERE SONOS ONE

PRICE: £159 – SAVE £50

INCLUDES: This is probably the most popular Sonos speaker of them all with the One offering solid sound at a very affordable price. This device also now includes full smart assistant support and there’s also Apple AirPlay for quickly linking to the iPhone.

Want to know more about this device? Read our full Sonos One review

SEE THE DEAL HERE SONOS BEAM (Gen 2)

PRICE: £349 – SAVE £100

INCLUDES: Despite its compact size the Beam soundbar packs quite a punch. Owners also get Dolby Atmos technology and it provides panoramic sound and crystal clear dialogue for shows, movies, and games

Want to know more about this device? Read our full Sonos Beam review

SEE THE DEAL HERE SONOS ARC

PRICE: £699 – SAVE £200

INCLUDES: If you want the best Sonos soundbar for room-filling audio then the Arc is a top-notch speaker. This huge device includes eleven Class-D digital amplifiers, three tweeters and eight elliptical woofers which make sound hit your ears from all directions.

Want to know more about this device? Read our full Sonos Arc review

SEE THE DEAL HERE

Want to know more about all the best upcoming deals? Read our in-depth guide to the best Black Friday deals with early deals, top tips and how to spot a bargain. What is Black Friday Black Friday was started in the United States as a way for retailers to drum-up extra sales ahead of the holidays. The one-day sales event would see millions of people queue up outside high street shops to secure the best Black Friday deals, dubbed “doorbusters”. Held on the first Friday after the Thanksgiving celebrations, Black Friday is no longer confined to the shores of the United States – it has become a global phenomenon.

Like Loading...