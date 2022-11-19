Squid Game season 2 premiere date: What should Netflix want?

The wait for Squid Game season 2 to premiere on Netflix is going to be exhausting. We should go ahead and make that clear right now! There is no other way around it, and we’re all going to need some collective patience while we get from point A to point B.

With all of that being said, there’s still a good bit that we can discuss during the buildup towards season 2 production coming up — in particular, what the folks at the streaming service really should want out of the future here.

First and foremost, remember that Squid Game season 2 is poised to become one of the biggest hits in television history. While Netflix may want to premiere the show as soon as humanly possible, they know somewhere in their subconscious that rushing this is a super-bad idea. That is the way to completely ensure that you don’t get a season 3. It can be extremely hard to recruit viewers back to a show after they have bailed, even if it gets better after the fact. Consider the most recent season of Westworld a prime example of that.

Netflix is going to commit to a 2024 launch here most likely; it is hard to envision a scenario where new episodes come any sooner than that. They’re going to want to also launch this show both in a relatively vacant spot of the year (more eyeballs on them), and also do so separate from most of their other A-list hits. We could see either summer or fall being viable launch spots for them during that year. Remember that in a recent piece, we mentioned that it’s fair to think of this as a summer blockbuster — and television in the summer is no longer the bad idea it used to be.

Netflix, of course, should also want to market season 2 to the extreme … but they can’t lose sight of the story’s message along the way. The last thing we need is for this series to become a parody of itself.

What do you think Netflix’s top priority will be with Squid Game season 2?

Once you do just that, stay here for more news in the months to come. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.



