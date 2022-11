After her performance, Craig reserved some kinder words and dished out his signature catchphrase.

He told the singer: “One word, three syllables, fab-u-lous,” to a round of applause from the audience.

Shirley Ballas described the performance as “an iconic routine that will go down in history”.

The head judge added one of the intricate balancing moves, “had never been seen before on Strictly”.

