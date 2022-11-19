Strictly’s Hamza Yassin ‘nearly broke the set’ during rehearsal

According to Digital Marketing Agency Mediaworks, the positive reaction to him on social media has dipped in recent weeks.

Kym Marsh is at the bottom of the sentiment graph, with Hamza not far behind in second place alongside comedian Ellie Taylor.

Hamza has yet to feature in the dreaded dance-off, but with Tony Adams now out of the running for the Glitterball Trophy, the next couple to leave is harder than ever to predict.

This week Hamza and Jowita will dance the American Smooth to the theme From New York, New York by Frank Sinatra.

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight at 7.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.