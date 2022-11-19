Strictly’s Shirley Ballas shares heartfelt admission about son Mark

Shirley’s son Mark, whom she shares with second ex-husband Corky Ballas, is an American dancer, choreographer, singer-songwriter, musician and actor.

Following in his mother’s footsteps, Mark is a professional ballroom dancer on Dancing with the Stars, which is the American equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shirley had been restricted from seeing her son Mark for a long time.

Strictly’s head judge seemed on the verge of tears last December when Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab announced the government “couldn’t make hard, fast guarantees” that there would not be a Christmas lockdown.