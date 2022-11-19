Sue Cleaver scolds Mike Tindall during I’m A Celeb quiz

Sue Cleaver hit back at Mike Tindall as she struggled to answer a series of questions in the upcoming I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial. The celebrities were tested on how well they’ve gotten to know each other in tonight’s trial – Partners in Grime.

Soap star Sue was chosen to answer questions about former rugby legend Mike, who was listening to music through headphones.

Ant and Dec asked Sue: “What was he often nicknamed?”

Sue, whilst being covered in brown slime, said: “Oh jesus, why didn’t you tell me this, Mike?”

The other celebrities laughed as she considered her answer.

