Sue Cleaver scolds Mike Tindall during I’m A Celeb quiz

Sue Cleaver hit back at Mike Tindall as she struggled to answer a series of questions in the upcoming I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial. The celebrities were tested on how well they’ve gotten to know each other in tonight’s trial – Partners in Grime.
Soap star Sue was chosen to answer questions about former rugby legend Mike, who was listening to music through headphones.
Ant and Dec asked Sue: “What was he often nicknamed?”
Sue, whilst being covered in brown slime, said: “Oh jesus, why didn’t you tell me this, Mike?”
The other celebrities laughed as she considered her answer.
JTPPlays said: “Sue and Mike are sick to their teeth with jealousy aren’t they, it’s not a good look.”
In the latest episode, the role of team leader was handed down to Mike, who picked Sue as his deputy.
They put Matt on camp maintenance along with Chris Moyles and were clearly revelling in the new hierarchy.
Charlene White was the first to be eliminated by the public as the voting started.
I’m A Celebrity airs on ITV every night
