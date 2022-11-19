Supermarket shopper saved £375 through loyalty schemes

Matt also builds up his Nectar points through purchases at other retailers such as Argos and eBay as well as through completing questionnaires from Sainsbury’s sent to his email.

Alongside Matt’s savvy Sainsbury’s shops, he has also signed up for Vodafone’s VeryMe Rewards scheme which offers him free deals every Friday, uses the search engine Gener8 which gives hims points to spend in certain retailers as he browses online, and gains cash rewards through the company Top Cashback on purchases online.

Currently, Matt has £41.90 worth of cashback in his Top Cashback account.

Over the course of the last two years, Matt believes he has “easily” saved hundreds of pounds through supermarket points and other purchasing schemes and believes that others could also benefit from taking advantage of them, particularly during the current cost of living crisis.

He said: “I can only speak for myself, but you really do need to be supermarket savvy, you have to be thinking about what you can do in order to save, you have to look around and see what’s available to you.

“There are so many things you can do, there are so many store cards, so many potential money off offers, so many points to collect, and you need to be taking advantage of them because why not.”