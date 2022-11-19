Taylor Swift Putting “Fat” On A Scale And 12 Other Controversial Music Video Moments

Music videos are often the best part of a new song being released by your favorite artist, and as time goes on, they’re getting more and more extravagant. We love to see it!
Of course, there have been some extremely divisive videos that have come out over the past decade, which definitely didn’t go over too well with the general public. Here are the most controversial music video moments of all time…
1.
Taylor Swift’s scale in “Anti-Hero”.
2.
Madonna burning crosses and being overtly sexual in “Like A Prayer.”
3.
Eminem’s fan killing his girlfriend in “Stan.”
4.
The naked models in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.”
5.
Lil Nas X giving the devil a lap dance in “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”
6.
Christina Aguilera’s outfit choice in “Dirrty.”
7.
Rihanna leading Perez Hilton around on a dog chain in “S&M.”
8.
Kanye West’s body doubles in “Famous.”
9.
A girl grabbing a fetus hanging from a tree in Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.”
10.
R. Kelly’s appearance in Lady Gaga’s “Do What U Want.”
11.
The mass genocide of redheads in M.I.A.’s “Born Free.”
12.
Maddie Ziegler’s nude bodysuit in Sia’s “Elastic Heart.”
13.
t.A.T.u. kissing in “All the Things She Said.”
Is there another video you’d add to the list? Let us know in the comments below.
