Tearful grief still raw at pilgrimage to late Queen Elizabeth II

After her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, St George’s Chapel at the castle became the Queen’s final resting place. She was buried there alongside her husband, Prince Philip, and her parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

The Queen died at Balmoral in Scotland aged 96 on September 8 after reigning for 70 years, making her Britain’s longest-serving monarch. After a period of royal mourning, St George’s reopened to the public six weeks ago with people queuing to visit. According to staff at the chapel, some have wept and stewards have tried to comfort them.

Those keen to see the simple dark grey ledger stone with the words George VI, Elizabeth, Elizabeth II and Philip, together with their dates in gold lettering and the star of the Order of the Garter to which all four belonged, include people from across the globe.

On the day the Sunday Express visited, a long queue snaked past the chapel and close to the castle’s parade ground there were tourists from the United States and Japan, as well as people from across Britain. Some wiped away tears.

A member of staff said: “The numbers since we reopened have been remarkable. They have all been very patient, very dignified and very respectful. It shows just how much the Queen meant to people around the world.”