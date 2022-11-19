Tennis: Pascua posts singles, doubles semis finish in J4 Vietnam

Joewyn Rey Pascua at the J4 Nonthaburi in Thailand. Photo courtesy of Philippine Tennis Academy on Facebook.

MANILA – Joewyn Rey Pascua of the Philippines achieved singles and doubles semifinal results in Vietnam at the J4 Ho Chi Minh City tilt of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors.

The 17-year-old No. 4 seed, who clinched his first ITF championship at the 2022 J5 Tay Ninh City in Vietnam, fell to hometown bet and No. 2 seed Vinhhien Truong, 4-6, 4-6, on Friday.

In the quarterfinals, Pascua eked out comebacks in both sets to defeat No. 8 seed Matthew Johnstone of Singapore, 7-6(5), 6-4.

Philippine Tennis Academy (PTA) coach Jun Toledo commented after his charge came back from 3-5 in the first set, 2-5 and 4-6 in the tiebreak, and 1-4 in the second set, “Joe showed his big PTA heart in this match.”

The ITF Juniors World No. 590 kicked off his singles campaign with wins over unseeded Vietnamese players Ngoc Lam Cao in the first round, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, and Dai Khanh Nguyen in the second round, 6-1, 6-4.

Pascua, who won back-to-back ITF doubles titles at the 2022 J5 Yogyakarta in Indonesia with fellow Filipino Axl Lajon Gonzaga, was the doubles No. 2 seed with Pham La Hoang Anh of Vietnam.

They scored a 3-6, 7-5, 10-6 win in the first round against Nguyen and Heinz Aslan Carbonilla of the Philippines, who suffered a 5-7, 1-6 loss in the opening round versus Hong Kiu Lau of Hong Kong.

They proceeded to beat Ching Chang Chiu of Chinese Taipei and Hyeon Seok Seo of South Korea, 7-6(5), 6-4, in the quarterfinals before losing to Vietnamese No. 4 seeds Truong and Minh Phat Nguyen in the semifinals, 3-6, 6-3, 7-10.

The J4 Ho Chi Minh City, held at the outdoor hard courts of Phu Tho Tennis Club, will hold its second leg from November 21 to 26.

As of November 19, Pascua and ITF Juniors World No. 1477 Carbonilla are in the main draw acceptance list of the Vietnamese ITF Juniors event.

RELATED VIDEO