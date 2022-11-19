Hungarian Panna Udvardy, the No 3 seed, edged out Argentinian Maria Lourdes Carle 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to move into the final of the Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday evening.

Udvardy, ranked No 83, will face Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the second seed, next.

The Hungarian won against Mexican Marcela Zacarias (6-2, 6-0), American Emma Navarro (6-3, 1-6, 6-4) and Italian Sara Errani, the No 6 seed (2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4)), this week at Buenos Aires.

Carle, ranked No 160, defeated No 9 seed Su Jeong Jang (6-4, 7-6 (6)), American Hailey Baptiste (6-4, 6-0) and Andorran Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (7-5, 6-2) earlier in the tournament.

Danka Kovinic defeated Paula Ormaechea (WC) in the other semi-final (6-0, 6-1).