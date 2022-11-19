Tesla recalls 30,000 Model X cars due to faulty airbag behavior | Engadget

Tesla has issued a recall for 29,348 Model X vehicles, because their airbag might deploy incorrectly in some situations. This recall affects 2021 to 2023 Model X cars manufactured for customers in the US. According to the recall notice (PDF) published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the restraint control module calibration on those specific vehicles could cause the frontal passenger airbag to deploy “in an unintended configuration during certain low-speed collision events.”

While the notice didn’t illustrate the airbag’s “unintended configuration,” it said that it would result in noncompliance of the law when a child around three to six years old is seating in the front passenger seat without a seatbelt and out of position. Reuters notes Tesla’s shares fell by 3 percent after the recall was published, leading to its lowest in nearly two years, but it’s worth noting that the company says it’s not aware of any “warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this condition.”

Earlier this month, Tesla also recalled 40,168 Model S and Model X vehicles over a software defect that could potentially cut power steering assistance due to potholes and other bumps on the road. And in September, it issued a recall for over a million vehicles because their window automatic reversal system could malfunction and pinch the driver or passenger.

Like those other recalls, though, owners don’t have to turn their vehicles in or go anywhere for a fix at all. The issue can be fixed by an over-the-air firmware update, which the automaker will roll out to all affected vehicles.