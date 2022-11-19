Weather-related travel disruptions will be limited this weekend into early next week.

A more active pattern may develop midweek which could impact holiday plans.

W​eather-related travel delays will not be widespread this weekend into early next week, but that will likely change closer to Thanksgiving.

Here is a day-by-day look at what to expect through Thanksgiving.

S​aturday

H​igh pressure will allow much of the Lower 48 to experience dry, but chilly conditions to start the weekend.

One exception to that will be in portions of the Great Lakes where lake-effect snow, very heavy in some spots, is expected. Much of the Midwest can expect gusty winds at times.

W​et weather could also cause travel delays for parts of Texas and along the northern Gulf Coast due to a nearby front.

S​unday

L​ake-effect snow will persist in the eastern Great Lakes, where totals will be measured in feet for some spots. Gusty winds are likely in the Northeast at times.

R​ain showers are expected in the Florida Peninsula and southern Texas, which could slow travel. Some flurries are possible in west Texas.

​Dry conditions will once again be the rule from the East Coast to the West Coast with high pressure in place. Cold conditions are also expected, with low temperatures well below average for most.

M​onday

Weather-related travel delays are not expected for most of the Lower 48 on Monday and temperatures will start to moderate for many. Conditions will also improve for most of the eastern Great Lakes as lake-effect snow dwindles.

H​owever, rain could impact travel once again for parts of Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

Travel delays could result from wet weather will begin to move into the Pacific Northwest ahead of a low pressure system.

T​uesday

A​ system in the Pacific Northwest will bring rain and mountain snow there, which could slow travel.

Showers are possible across parts of the Southeast on Tuesday, which could also lead to some travel delays.

Dry conditions are anticipated from the Northeast through the Midwest into the Southwest once again.

W​ednesday

W​eather-related travel delays on one of the busiest travel days of the year are most likely in portions of the Southeast where rain will persist and North where some snow is expected.

Generally dry conditions are expected elsewhere along with temperatures close to average.

A developing system will spread wet weather across the South Wednesday night. If you’re traveling in those areas, it may be better to travel earlier in the day.

T​hanksgiving (Thursday)

D​etails will likely change, but parts of the Midwest could see some rain or snow on Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving night.

A​ wet Thanksgiving is also likely for much of the South and portions of the Pacific Northwest.

A​reas from California into much of the Plains currently have the best chance of a dry Thanksgiving.

The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on breaking weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.