The 12 Best Michael B. Jordan Movies, Ranked – /Film

Oh boy, we’re starting with quite the doozy.

Josh Trank’s “Fantastic Four” was supposed to reboot the franchise after Tim Story’s “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” failed to gain any momentum at the box office. In it, Miles Teller took up the role of team leader Reed Richards, with Kate Mara playing his love interest, Sue Storm, and Jamie Bell as the stony Ben Grimm. Jordan rounds out the group as the cocky troublemaker Johnny Storm, Sue’s younger brother. “Fantastic Four” serves as an updated origin story for the superhero team, with Victor Von Doom (Toby Kebbell) once again serving as the movie’s central villain.

Jordan held out hope that the work Trank and the cast put in would be apparent on screen. “We’re taking it seriously, taking a lot of risks. I think it’s going to pay off,” Jordan told 225 Magazine. “Josh’s vision is very clear and he knows exactly what he wants, and he gives us room to adapt and to play. That’s what I kind of think sets us apart, is that this is going to be grounded and unconventional.”

Unfortunately, this was not Jordan’s star-making project. The chemistry between the cast was stale and nonexistent, and the plot was wildly unimaginative. The result was a listless film that was, above all else, incredibly boring. “Fantastic Four” was panned by critics and failed to break even at the box office, grossing just $167 million worldwide against a budget reportedly between $120 and $155 million.