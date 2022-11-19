The analogous relationship | People’s Defender

”Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence. He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.” Psalm 91: 1-4

One blessing we can learn from pets is the analogous relationship between pet owner and pet compared to God and His children. Perhaps at first this sounds like a stretch, but if we genuinely love the pets that have been entrusted to us the way we should love them, we can see similarities.

After 4 days of professional development training away from home, my family including my pets was happy for my return. My cat, interestingly enough, has still been quite cuddly since I returned, which inspired this contemplation.

I am forever calling my cat and inviting her with open arms to get some cuddles. Typically, any affection shared exclusively is on her terms. One day she might be distant and refuse to acknowledge that I’m the hand the feeds her, the one who watches over her, and the one who loves her. Another day she might condescend enough to get a few pats in. And still yet another day she may be wait for me at every turn, meow, bound over, and enjoy any and all attention until I set her down.

It surprises me still that my cat is so independent and distant at times. Her favorite place is nuzzled into the crook of my arm while I pet her fuzzy little head. Cuddled into my arm is the only place she can fully relax and feel safe and secure. We both know this, yet she chooses to be distant and thus lose out on some good pats on various days.

I thought, how like man is that. We know the safest place and the most restful place is in the arms of our Lord, yet so often it’s the last place we seek refuge. Both God and man know in His presence is the best place to bask, full in His love and grace, yet we don’t tarry there.

My cat and I both know I am the one who provides food for her, safety and warmth, and endless love. We humans know the very same thing about our God yet we choose to function in the seen before the unseen. We worry about our provisions, we worry for our safety and care, and we search for love in so many places instead of the steady source that will never take back His arm. His is our Jehovah-Jireh, our provider.

I love sitting outside with my cat in my lap and petting her beautiful fur. The love watching her close her ever-alert eyes in sense of calm and trust. I love seeing her paws move back and forth as she purrs. I love how she moves her little head into each stroke of my hand.

The bond of dwelling is not simply for the one receiving the loving embrace. It’s also for the giver. We are God’s children. How He must love when we draw near and allow Him to bestow Himself upon us. How He must treasure the thoughts and emotions we share with Him in trust and calm and safety. How he must adore seeing the faces He created turned towards Him in trust. He is our healer, our Jehovah-Rapha.

If my human heart is filled with such pleasant affection for my cat when she lets me cuddle with her, I can’t imagine the joy and contentment our gracious, loving Abba must feel when we dwell in the shelter of His wings.