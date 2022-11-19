The Best Shows On Netflix In 2022 So Far – Looper

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of the German thriller series “Dark,” have reunited for the new Netflix original series “1899,” blending historical drama with supernatural horror. Set aboard a steamship full of migrants traveling from London to New York City in search of a fresh start, the passengers each have troubled histories they are looking to escape. After encountering an ominously abandoned steamer while crossing the Atlantic Ocean, paranormal occurrences, along with murder and mayhem, plague the migrants as they continue their journey.

Featuring an international ensemble cast, “1899” plays out like a locked-room whodunnit as dark secrets and tension between the passengers begin to escalate. Add in surreal paranormal elements with an atmospheric score and haunting cinematography, and “1899” draws audiences in for its sinister mystery. A slow burn that quickly accelerates into unrelenting dread, “1899” is the perfect grim thriller to balance out all that seasonal holiday cheer.