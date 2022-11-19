The Callisto Protocol release date, gameplay, trailers, and news

The Callisto Protocol release date is one of the most hotly-anticipated of this year, and expectations for the game ride high. As the brainchild of Glen Schofield, creator of Dead Space and head of Striking Distance Studios, it’s clear to see why.

If you’re struggling with the wait for the horror game‘s release date, we’ve got all the news and info you need to get you through it, and the new, official launch trailer below as well. Oh, and remember that time when The Callisto Protocol was supposed to be part of the PUBG Universe? We’ll explain that, too. Here’s everything we know about The Callisto Protocol so far.

Callisto Protocol release date

Let’s get straight to the big question: when is this game coming out? Luckily, the wait is almost over, as The Callisto Protocol release date is December 2, 2022.

After Glen Schofield tweeted that The Callisto Protocol team was working six to seven days a week – up to 15 hours a day – it fuelled new rumours about a potential delay. Following criticism for promoting crunch culture, some people suggested that a delay would be a better option, but while Schofield apologised for the tweet, no further delay was announced and the game is now days away.

The Callisto Protocol platforms

The Callisto Protocol is set to release on the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. PC players can find it on Steam or the Epic Games Store. There is currently no reason to believe that The Callisto Protocol is coming to Xbox Game Pass, but you can currently play Dead Space and Dead Space 2 on there now.

The Callisto Protocol editions

There are two The Callisto Protocol editions on PC: day one edition, and deluxe digital edition, as the massive collector’s edition no longer appears available through the Callisto Protocol website. Don’t worry, though, as the other editions both feature some pretty cool loot. The day one edition includes a Retro Prisoner character skin and two Retro Prisoner weapon skins. Meanwhile, the deluxe edition comes with those skins and the season pass included.

The Callisto Protocol season pass

Yes, that’s right. Above, we’ve noted that the deluxe digital edition comes with a battle pass which costs roughly an additional $20 (or regional equivalent). So what exactly is this season pass? Well, despite its price, we’re not quite sure. It’s most likely, though, to mean you have automatic access to any future DLCs that are added to the game, as Striking Distance Studios has confirmed a four-year, post-launch content plan.

The Callisto Protocol trailers

The Callisto Protocol’s reveal trailer gave us our first look at the Dead Moon’s desolate scenery and its hidden horrors.

It shows the start of the Black Iron Prison’s downfall; as one of the inmates tries to figure out what’s going on, his cellmate turns into a monster and… well, kills him. A third person witnesses the event through the security cameras before a spaceship arrives on the planet.

In the Summer Game Fest 2022 trailer, we see the protagonist walk outside, toward a building that looks like a surveillance tower. Meanwhile, we hear a somewhat villainous voiceover inform our hero that his old life is over, and that his new life is “entirely in my hands”. After that, the trailer introduces zombie-like monsters, spidery monsters, worm-like monsters, face-devouring monsters… good luck surviving that.

The Callisto Protocol gameplay

The Callisto Protocol, set in the year 2320, takes place on one of Jupiter’s moons: Callisto. More precisely, it takes place in a rather unnerving penitentiary facility called the Black Iron Prison. You take on the role of Jacob Lee, one of the inmates.

Unfortunately for Jacob, the facility is thrown into chaos after many of his fellow prisoners begin to transform into horrifying monsters. Now, he must try to escape. During his journey, Jacob will uncover the dark secrets behind the Black Iron Prison’s unimaginable horrors.

The Callisto Protocol is described as a “blend of horror, action, and immersive story-telling”, and only comes with a solo story mode (no co-op), adopting a third-person perspective.

As the above gameplay reveal shows, your flashlight and health injectors are probably your new best friends. Interestingly, the horrific creatures are not the only dangers in the abandoned prison. Even your surroundings – in this case, giant fans – seem to work against you. Luckily, for those who are fond of stealth games, it looks like there’s room for a more stealth-oriented playstyle.

According to the official website, every enemy encounter puts the player in a life-or-death situation, so you’ll use whatever means available to tip the scale in your favour. The combat involves both ranged and melee weapons, plus a unique gravity weapon previously used by the prison guards. The latter seems to make an appearance in The Callisto Protocol’s Summer Game Fest 2022 gameplay footage above. If that’s indeed correct, it means that the gravity gun is able to lift enemies up and transport them across the room.

The Callisto Protocol and PUBG Universe

In August 2021, Glen Schofield made a rather odd announcement that The Callisto Protocol was to be part of the PUBG Universe. Yes, that’s right: the upcoming horror game would be set in the same world as the popular battle royale.

However, Schofield later clarified that The Callisto Protocol would no longer be part of the PUBG storyline, as it “grew into its own world”. In other words, the Callisto Protocol universe and story will be completely unique. Nonetheless, Schofield promises some small surprises for fans, which could possibly point to some PUBG easter eggs.

For a more in-depth look at the kind of scares you can expect from the survival game, check out our interview with CTO Mark James, who offered us valuable insight into how Striking Distance approaches horror design.