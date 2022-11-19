Categories
The Hidden Lifelong Relationship We All Have That Shapes Who We Are


Mired in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, we often struggle to find time to nourish our bodies with good food, exercise, and rest. Nonetheless, our heart and our other vital organs continue to do their work of keeping us alive — just like they did long before we had a consciousness of ourselves, and as they do every night when we slip into unconsciousness.

Although it is comforting to know our body’s organs can exist and function without us having to think about them, the reverse is not true. It is somewhat unsettling to realize we have no existence independent of the functioning of our body and all its constituents.

The whole of our existence is the product of our living cells, tissues, and organs working together. Perhaps our notions of self-care and self-love would benefit from thinking of our body as a system of living beings. 

And thus it seems like it would be the height of folly to take all that gives us life for granted. 

Greatness: the phenomenon of wholeness

We are not just a living system but a system of living beings, living amongst and dependent upon other living beings. Since ancient times, working together has been recognized as the means by which living beings become the whole of living systems — like flowers, trees and our bodies.



