The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Trailer Sets Netflix Release Date

The Seven Deadly Sins‘ franchise might have capped off its anime run with five seasons and an original feature film, but it was far from the end of the story as the anime will be returning soon with a new two part feature film project with the first of which, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1, getting ready for its Netflix release date later this December with a new trailer! While Meliodas and Elizabeth’s story might be largely done for now, it’s time for the franchise to focus on their son, Tristan, with a new kind of CG animated look for this new generation of fighters.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 will officially be launching on Netflix around the world on December 20th, and to get fans ready for what to expect from this new take on the franchise, Netflix has released a new trailer showing off the best look at the new movie’s action yet with a new original story from series creator Nakaba Suzuki! You can check out The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 trailer below:

How to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins’ New Movie

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh‘s multiple parts will be directed Bob Shirohata, with Ayumu Murase will be leading the cast as Tristan. As for what to expect from the new movie, Netflix describes the story as such, “14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth’s life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom’s Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce’s intentions? The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins…”

If you wanted to catch up on The Seven Deadly Sins' anime before the new movie hits later this year, you can now find all five seasons and currently available movies streaming with Netflix.