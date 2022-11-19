The Sex Lives of College Girls and Other Movies & TV Shows on HBO Max This Weekend

For U.S. subscribers of HBO Max heading into a holiday, it can be tough trying to figure out what to watch during time off. Of course, there’s always football and parades, but HBO Max has much more thrilling entertainment to offer.





HBO Max’s biggest premiere this week is The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2, which continues the free-spirited adventures of four college girls exploring their post-high school life at university. HBO Max also has plenty of holiday content to keep subscribers in the jolly spirit, including a sequel to the classic A Christmas Story. With all that and more, check out CBR’s selection of the best movies and television shows to stream on HBO Max this weekend.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Continues the Group’s Endearing Bond

Kimberly, Bela, Leighton and Whitney are back for a second season of The Sex Lives of College Girls. Picking up from Season 1’s finale, the girls are back in their dorms at the fictional Essex University after an exhausting Thanksgiving break. After being banned from their usual frat hangout in Season 1, they have to find a way to make the most of their college years. As usual, their solution is typical college shenanigans that never go unnoticed by their peers.

Described as a modern-day Sex and the City, the first season of The Sex Lives of College Girls was met with critical acclaim for its progressive view on sexuality and friendships in college. Unlike the glamorous lifestyle of those on Gossip Girl (whose characters are relatively the same age as the Essex quartet), The Sex Lives of College Girls keeps a low profile that doesn’t go over the top with the parties and dramatic storylines. It’s as if a documentary crew followed around four college girls for a semester and captured the essence of what makes them tick and the everyday struggles women go through at that age. And with a diverse cast, there are topics that the show covers that almost everyone can relate to.

Master the Perfect Thanksgiving Meal With Chopped: Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving coming up, what better way to say thanks than an intense competition cook-off? Chopped: Thanksgiving does just that by taking the traditional Chopped format and putting a spin on it with Thanksgiving-themed mystery ingredients. The competition show follows four chefs throughout 15 episodes who take everyday Thanksgiving food items and turn them into stunning three-course meals. There’s also a Chopped: Holiday special season for those who’ve already binged all of Chopped: Thanksgiving or don’t celebrate the holiday.

Celebrate Kevin Conroy With Batman: The Animated Series

Kevin Conroy was the definitive Batman for many people growing up, especially as the voice of the character in Batman: The Animated Series. Since Conroy’s recent passing, many people have been looking back at their favorite moments of Conroy voicing Batman in the animated series to capture the unique take the actor had on the superhero. Luckily, HBO Max has every episode of Batman: The Animated Series to reminisce about the great actor’s time on the show.

Unlike previous superhero cartoon shows, Batman: The Animated Series had a tone of maturity that was unmatched. It delved into the darker side of Bruce Wayne that no one had previously explored and made the series one of the best comic book shows of all time. The series only has three seasons, which is relatively short for animated shows, but Season 1’s 65 episodes might take some time to get through. If subscribers aren’t willing to watch through every episode, check out what Conroy considered his personal best performance in Season 1, Episode 26, “Perchance to Dream.”

See How Santa Claus Gets Prepared for Christmas in Santa Camp

Ever wondered where the mall Santa Clauses get their training? Did you know that the Santa Clauses even received training? It turns out they go to Santa Camp, which is featured in the newest HBO Max documentary of the same name. The documentary follows the New England Santa Society, which aims to help the Santas embody the holiday icon in every way, shape and form. This year, the event’s organizers are focused on tackling the lack of diversity in the Santa community. Joining the camp this year is a Santa with a disability, the first-ever Black Santa and a transgender Santa. These Santas aimed to be the next generation of Santas to come that will hopefully move past the dated image of old St. Nick.

Ralphie Is No Longer a Kid in A Christmas Story Christmas

After nearly 40 years, Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie Parker in A Christmas Story Christmas. He was only 11 years old in the first film, A Christmas Story, and while his childish spirit may be gone in the sequel, the Christmas spirit sure isn’t. The movie takes place in the 1970s (33 years after the first film), where Ralphie is now the dad who attempts to give his kids the memorable Christmas his now-deceased father gave him. The first A Christmas Story has always been near and dear to many viewers’ hearts, no matter how money-grabbing it’s become since its release, with leg lamps and ornaments being the selling points. But A Christmas Story Christmas has a sense of sincerity to it that, despite it being an unwarranted sequel, is justified because of its emphasis on family during the holiday season.

Entourage Gives Vincent Chase a New Path in Life

HBO Max recently released the 2015 film continuation of the television series Entourage, which followed the acting career of Vincent Chase, a young A-list movie star, as he and his friends strive for stardom in Los Angeles. The film picks up just nine days after the show’s finale, where Vincent has separated from his wife and wants to make a change in his career. He plans to make his directorial debut, but when he goes over budget, he has to ask studio head Ari Gold for more money.