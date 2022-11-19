The Worldwide High-performance Computing Industry is Expected to Reach $49.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “High-performance Computing (HPC) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Computation Type (Parallel Computing, Distributed computing and Exascale Computing), Industry, Deployment, Server Price Band, Verticals & Region – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global high-performance computing (HPC) market is expected to grow from USD 36.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 49.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%.



Large enterprises segment is expected to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

Organizations with an employee base of more than 1,000 people are considered large enterprises. As the adoption of new digital technologies increases, many large enterprises have replaced their traditional data center infrastructure technologies and other management processes with HPC systems and solutions. Large enterprises are usually characterized by high-server densities and high computational power requirements.

These organizations require highly reliable infrastructure. HPC solutions can facilitate data center providers with fast processing abilities and deliver quick results, increasing their profitability. Moreover, HPC solutions aid large enterprises in processing numerous applications simultaneously within a short time, enabling a significant reduction in downtime.

On-Premises deployment of HPC to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The on-premises deployment consists of various dedicated computing nodes that are attached to their parent nodes and further connected to workstations. This deployment type supports specialized hardware, such as InfiniBand and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU).

However, the emergence of HPC in the cloud has affected the growth of the on-premises deployment type segment. Yet, organizations are deploying HPC solutions using the on-premises deployment type because of the security and confidentiality factors. Many vendors are making continued investments in the on-premises deployment type, as well as developing new cloud business models for HPC. Major vendors offering on-premise HPC solutions include HPE, IBM, and Dell.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in High-Performance Computing Market

4.2 High-Performance Computing Market, by Component

4.3 High-Performance Computing Market, by Component and Region

4.4 High-Performance Computing Market, by Country

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Efficient Computing, High Scalability, and Reliable Storage

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for High-Speed Data Processing with Accuracy

5.2.1.3 Increased Use of High-Performance Computing and Deep Learning Frameworks in Development of COVID-19 Vaccines

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems in Genomics Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Cyber Security Concerns

5.2.2.2 High Deployment Costs Associated with Commercial High-Performance Computing (HPC) Clusters

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Adoption of Hybrid High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems

5.2.3.2 Introduction of Exascale Computing

5.2.3.3 Rising Investments in Data Centers Supporting HPC Capability

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Less Technical Expertise Related to High-Performance Computing (HPC)

5.2.4.2 Limited Budgets of Smes

5.2.4.3 Challenges in Cooling HPC Systems

5.2.4.4 Requirement of Advanced Frameworks to Improve Fault Tolerance and Ensure Resiliency

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.7 Case Studies

5.7.1 Case Study 1: Education

5.7.2 Case Study 2: Energy and Utilities

5.7.3 Case Study 3: Education

5.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Key Conferences and Events Between 2022 and 2023

5.12 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.13 Regulations and Standards

5.14 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6. High-Performance Computing Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Drivers: High-Performance Computing Market for Component

6.1.2 COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Server

6.2.1.1 Supercomputer and Divisional Systems

6.2.1.2 Departmental and Workgroup Systems

6.2.2 Storage

6.2.3 Networking Devices

6.2.4 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Design and Consulting

6.3.2 Integration and Deployment

7. High-Performance Computing Market, by Computation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Parallel Computing

7.2.1 Parallel Computing Helps in Solving Complex Mathematical Problems

7.2.2 Case Study: Aws and AstraZeneca

7.2.3 Bit-Level Parallelism

7.2.4 Instruction-Level Parallelism

7.2.5 Task Parallelism

7.3 Distributed Computing

7.3.1 Distributed Computing Helps in Leveraging HPC Resources Using Low-Value Commodity Hardware

7.3.2 Use Case: Dell and Walt Disney Animation Studio

7.3.3 Grid Computing

7.3.4 Cluster Computing

7.3.5 Cloud Computing

7.3.5.1 Use Case: Fraud Detection in Bfsi Sector

7.4 Exascale Computing

7.4.1 Exascale Computing Helps in Making New Scientific Discoveries by Processing Large Amounts of Data in Short Time

7.4.2 Use Case: Vaccine Development

8. High-Performance Computing Market, by Deployment

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Drivers: High-Performance Computing Market for Deployment Type

8.1.2 COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises

9. High-Performance Computing Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Drivers: High-Performance Computing Market for Organization Size

9.1.2 COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

10. High-Performance Computing Market, by Server Price Band

10.1 Introduction

10.2 USD 250,000-500,000 and Above

10.2.1 USD 250,000-500,000 and Above Server Price Band Comprises Systems That Help in Solving Highly Complex Mathematical Problems

10.3 USD 250,000-100,000 and Below

10.3.1 USD 250,000-100,000 and Below Server Price Band Comprise Systems That Can Solve Moderately Complex Mathematical Problems

11. High-Performance Computing Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Drivers: High-Performance Computing Market for Vertical

11.1.2 COVID-19 Impact

11.2 Government & Defense

11.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

11.4 Education & Research

11.4.1 Recent Developments

11.5 Manufacturing

11.6 Media & Entertainment

11.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences

11.8 Energy & Utilities

11.9 Earth Sciences

11.10 Others

12. High-Performance Computing Market, by Region

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

13.2 Overview

13.3 Top 5 Company Analysis

13.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

13.5.1 Star

13.5.2 Pervasive

13.5.3 Emerging Leader

13.5.4 Participant

13.6 Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

13.6.1 Progressive Company

13.6.2 Responsive Company

13.6.3 Dynamic Company

13.6.4 Starting Block

13.7 Competitive Scenario

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Advanced Micro Devices

14.1.2 Intel

14.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)

14.1.4 IBM

14.1.5 Dell

14.1.6 Lenovo

14.1.7 Fujitsu

14.1.8 Atos

14.1.9 Cisco

14.1.10 Nvidia

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Nec Corporation

14.2.2 Amazon Web Services

14.2.3 Oracle

14.2.4 Microsoft

14.2.5 Inspur

14.2.6 Netapp

14.2.7 Iron Global

14.2.8 Aspen System

14.2.9 Advanced Clustering Technologies

14.2.10 Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd. (Sugon)

14.2.11 Dassault Systems

14.2.12 Arm Limited

14.2.13 Montage Technology

14.2.14 Adaptive Computing

14.2.15 Advanced HPC

14.2.16 Datadirect Networks

14.2.17 Equus Computers

14.2.18 Excelero

14.2.19 Giga-Byte

14.2.20 Penguin Computing

15. Appendix

