These Are The Banned Twitter Accounts That Elon Musk Has Reinstated, Considering Reinstating, And Those He Refuses To Reinstate


Obviously, by now, you’ve seen all the drama surrounding Elon Musk‘s acquisition of Twitter. He’s changed a bunch of stuff. He’s allowed people to pay for verification, fired employees, and reinstated several controversial accounts that were previously banned.

Here are some of the accounts affected by his takeover:

1.

Andrew Tate’s account was seemingly reinstated Thursday, as he posted this tweet:

Mastery is a funny thing.

It’s almost as if, on a long enough time scale, losing simply isn’t an option.

Such is the way of Wudan.


Twitter: @Cobratate

Tate was initially banned from all social media after consistently spewing misogynistic rhetoric, like when he referred to women as “property” last year.

In this 2021 interview Andrew Tate explained how he saw his multiple girlfriends as “assets” (property) to start a camgirl business with. https://t.co/iKlG37Kz2h


Twitter: @crabcrawler1 / Via James English

2.

Comedian Kathy Griffin’s account was reinstated this week:

Griffin was banned after she changed her photo and display name to impersonate Elon Musk:

3.

Men’s rights activist and conservative, Jordan Peterson, has been reinstated on the platform:


Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @jordanbpeterson

Peterson was banned after he shared an anti-trans tweet about trans actor Elliot Page.

Babylon Bee was originally banned after making an anti-trans statement about United States Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine.

Twitter explained why Trump’s permanently suspended: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

6.

Alex Jones will not be allowed back on Twitter, Elon confirmed this week:


Twitter: @elonmusk

Jones was removed from the platform in 2018 for general “abusive behavior” online:

Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations. https://t.co/gckzUAV8GL


Twitter: @TwitterSafety

That’s all we know of at this moment. We’ll update you as more develops in this Twitter Saga of 2022.





