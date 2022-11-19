Tsitsipas told family needs ‘therapy’ after whacking ball at parents

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been told that his family needs “therapy” after tempers flared during his ATP Finals loss to Andrey Rublev. The world No 3 was spotted whacking a ball in the direction of his parents after they had a spat mid-match and Jim Courier now believes their input is “hurting” Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas’ season ended with a defeat in his final round-robin match at the ATP Finals on Friday as he was defeated by Andrey Rublev from a set up, allowing the Russian to advance to the semi-finals while the second seed ended the week with a 1-2 record in the group stage. The match appeared to turn in the final set when the Greek’s parents had an argument in his box and Tsitsipas ultimately lost 3-6 6-3 6-2 after hitting two double faults in one game following their outburst.

The 24-year-old was captured hitting a ball in the direction of his box as his mum vented her frustration before his dad and coach Apostolos told her to stop. Jim Courier has now shared his sympathy for the nine-time title winner as he urged the family to seek therapy.

“My main takeaway from this is a little bit of feeling of empathy for Stef Tsitsipas,” the former world No 1 told Tennis Channel. “Things that are out of his control are impacting him. His family, they’re so invested in his success. They want so much for him, they want to help him from the sidelines but they’re just hurting him, and it’s hurting his chances to play great tennis.”

