Two pets killed in Machesney Park house fire

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Two pets were killed and a Machesney Park family is left without a home after a fire last Friday night.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief Don Shoevlin says crews were first called to the home on Dorothea Ave. at around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

As first responders got to the scene, they found a single-family home engulfed in flames. Fire officials say the residents of the home were not home when the fire broke out, but found the fire raging as they returned.

Fire officials say additional crews from fire departments across the area were called to fight the blaze as the neighborhood did not have fire hydrants. Firefighters say the fire took around an hour to put out.

Two family pets did not survive the blaze. The house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation Saturday.