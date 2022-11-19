Ukraine ‘could reach Crimea by Christmas’ and end war by spring

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister claimed that Kyiv’s forces could reach Crimea by Christmas and end the war by spring, a news report has stated. Volodymyr Havrylov suggested that it is likely that the Ukrainian army could “step in Crimea” by the end of this year.

He said he would not rule out the possibility of a “black swan” event within Russia helping Ukraine in the coming months.

This could potentially see an unexpected political development affecting the Kremlin.

However, Havrylov said that even without such an event, the timeline for reaching Crimea was “possible”.

Asked by Sky News whether the war could be over by February 24, Havrylov said that “being realistic… we will need some time”.

He added: “But my feeling is that by the end of the spring, this war will be over.”