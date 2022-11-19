Ukrainian pro-crypto groups announce Web3 roadmap

Blockchain4Ukraine — a group of pro-crypto Ukrainian lawmakers — and the public union Virtual Assets of Ukraine (VAU) revealed a joint roadmap for promoting and developing Web3 in the country. The document was signed by its co-authors on Nov. 14, according to regional media.

The roadmap proposes a set of measures for promoting Web3, such as the launch of a regulatory sandbox for blockchain and Web3 projects, creation of a national blockchain-backed land and realty register, preparation of a “blockchain plan” to rebuild the country after the war, and integration of Ukraine into the European Blockchain Partnership.

VAU and Blockchain4Ukraine also intend to work on a self-sovereign identity pilot project and to seek ways of implementing blockchain into Ukraine’s healthcare and education systems.

The list of potential partners of the roadmap includes civil society and nongovernment organizations as well as business and scientific communities. The group working on the roadmap will prepare a set of bills to promote its initiatives on the legal level.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, CEO of VAU Konstantin Yarmolenko confirmed that the governmental memo on the roadmap “is being prepared right now” and will be signed between the Parliamentary Group “Blockchain4Ukraine, Public Union VAU and Government of Ukraine.

In June, Ukraine became the third country outside of the European Union to join the European Blockchain Partnership, an initiative derived by the EU’s 27 member states to deliver cross-border public services. Back then, Yarmolenko revealed Ukraine’s interest in running test-node of the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure and pilot use cases of the cross-border public services based on blockchain technology.

In March 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the country’s first major cryptocurrency-related legislation, the bill “On Virtual Assets.” The bill establishes the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine as two major regulators of the crypto market. According to Yarmolenko, the bill will adopt some of the pan-European Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework’s norms.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has managed to gather over $100 million in cryptocurrency donations through its government-curated Crypto Fund of Ukraine.