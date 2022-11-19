Ulrika Jonsson, 55, admits she ‘avoids mirrors’ over ageing fears

“I admit, I do it daily,” she reflected. “I try to avoid mirrors for that very reason because I will look into them and pull everything about me apart.”

Ulrika also confessed the process of ageing was “not as fun as she’d hoped” and that she was naive to think it might be “as gracious or forgiving” as she did in her 20s.

“In my youth, I might have been displeased by the size of my snout but I always knew a bit of blusher on my cheek made the world a better place,” she penned.

“Fast forward to my fifties and putting my face on takes an hour. All I see is how my face is collapsing and diminishing – except for the hairs on my chinny, chin, chin. There’s plenty of them,” Ulrika wrote candidly in her latest column for The Sun.