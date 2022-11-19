Universal Credit can be paid in advance to those in desperate need

Jeremy Hunt confirmed in the Autumn that Universal Credit would increase by 10.1 percent, in line with the September figure for inflation, along with other benefits, including Attendance Allowance and Carer’s Allowance.

A full list of the benefits that are to increase and how much they will go up is available here.

Richard Lane, Director of External Affairs at StepChange Debt Charity, said of the uprating: “With the news that inflation has now reached 11 percent, this support will soften the impact, particularly as the current cap on typical household energy bills is due to be lifted from the spring.

“The rise in the living wage will also go some way to offset soaring inflation which tends to affect those on the lowest incomes most acutely.