Virgin River’s Hope McCrea star sparks frenzy after dropping update

Annette O’Toole stars as Hope McCrea on Netflix’s hit drama, Virgin River. With fans anticipating the release of season five, the actress took to social media to post a major filming update.

Although Virgin River came to a satisfying end for many of its characters, things were left hanging in the balance for Hope.

After she had been absent for the majority of season three, Hope drove back to the small California town to attend the funeral of Lilly (Lynda Boyd).

However, during her journey, she was caught up in a hurricane and ended up in a catastrophic car accident.

As a result, Hope was rushed to the hospital for emergency brain surgery and although it was seemingly successful, Doc Mullins (Tom Matheson) remained worried

