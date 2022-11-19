Virgin River’s Hope McCrea star sparks frenzy after dropping update

Annette O’Toole stars as Hope McCrea on Netflix’s hit drama, Virgin River. With fans anticipating the release of season five, the actress took to social media to post a major filming update.
Although Virgin River came to a satisfying end for many of its characters, things were left hanging in the balance for Hope.
After she had been absent for the majority of season three, Hope drove back to the small California town to attend the funeral of Lilly (Lynda Boyd).
However, during her journey, she was caught up in a hurricane and ended up in a catastrophic car accident.
As a result, Hope was rushed to the hospital for emergency brain surgery and although it was seemingly successful, Doc Mullins (Tom Matheson) remained worried
Hope struggled to readjust to life with her diminished motor skills as well as the grief after the loss of Lilly.
As well as traumatic brain injury, Hope admitted she had PTSD about Doc’s involvement.
After an honest conversation, she and Doc agreed to work through everything together, including attending all appointments.
With Hope’s health still in question, the actress gave fans some relief as she shared a filming update on Instagram.
@votour.cheryl commented: “Can’t wait for season 5! Love you Annette.”
An excited @ferrarianam shared: “I love so much your participation in Virgin River. The couple between you and doc is exceptional. Congrats.”
A fourth fan @adellelouise added: “Love Virgin River. You are amazing in it. Can’t wait for Season 5!”
The showrunner Richard Keith also paid tribute to the actress and thanked her for her work on the show.
