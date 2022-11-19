Watch The Dreamy New Animated Video For The Beatles’ ‘I’m Only Sleeping’

The official new animated video for The Beatles’ Revolver classic “I’m Only Sleeping,” is now available to watch. You can check it out below.

Assembled by artist and director Em Cooper, the remarkable “I’m Only Sleeping” video looks almost like an animated oil painting, with the evocative visual matching the beautiful harmonies, experimental recording methods and avant-garde composition of this dreamlike song – evocative of The Beatles’ pioneering approach to the music of Revolver.

In making the video, Cooper explored the space between dreaming and wakefulness, working on an animation rostrum on sheets of celluloid. She painted every frame individually in oil-paint, a laborious process which took many months.

Prior to the arrival of the “I’m Only Sleeping” video, a new, official animated video for another of Revolver’s key tracks, “Taxman,” directed by Danny Sangra, was made available to view on the group’s official YouTube channel. That song’s colorful video uses selected lyrics from the song along with bold illustration and images of The Beatles from the era of the LP’s making in 1966.

Revolver’s release changed everything, spinning popular music off its axis and ushering in a vibrant new era of experimental, avant-garde sonic psychedelia. The album brought about a cultural sea change and marked an important turn in The Beatles’ own creative evolution.

Released on October 28 through Apple Corps Ltd/Capitol/UMe, the expanded Special Editions of Revolver include the 5CD/4LP Super Deluxe format, 2CD Deluxe, picture disc, 1LP, and 1CD, and the album will also be available for download and streaming. The physical and digital versions feature the album’s original mono mix along with 28 early takes from the sessions and three home demos. A four-track EP will feature both the stereo and original mono mixes for “Paperback Writer” and “Rain.” The new Dolby Atmos is being released digitally.

The Super Deluxe CD and vinyl configurations of Revolver boast a 100-page hardbound book with a foreword by Paul McCartney, an introduction by Giles Martin, an essay by Questlove, and the insights and track notes of Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

