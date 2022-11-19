“We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look”: 15 Actors Who Were Famously Recast, Plus Why

…the role was played by Irish actor Chris O’Dowd. CinemaBlend reported that Cummings said in a roundtable interview that audiences were so familiar with him as Tigger that introducing a new voice actor proved distracting. He explained, “I think what happened was you just get used to a sound, a voice, an attitude. And in this case, it was decades old, you know, they were used to me for forever. I think they just said, ‘Well, gosh, it’s such a wonderful project…maybe we don’t want to introduce such a radically new wrinkle, maybe, and maybe we just go back with something that everybody’s going to glom onto, and something that they’ve heard.'”