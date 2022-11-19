Categories
Week in Review: COP27, Nike’s Web3 launch, lowered holiday spending


On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and U.K. reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, COP27 revealed the dire need for more urgent action from the fashion industry to reduce emissions. Amid brands’ lofty promises, greenwashing is still common and many big brands are raising, rather than reducing, their emissions. Also, Nike launched its big web3 project, called .Swoosh, and retailers in the U.S. and U.K. are preparing for lowered holiday spending.



