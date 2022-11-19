‘We’re just stopping ourselves’: Richardson, Napier attribute loss to Florida flaws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A pair of pass-catchers in Justin Shorter and Keon Zipperer were just making their return to the rotation Saturday. Ja’Quavion Fraziars didn’t travel with the team. And starters Ricky Pearsall and Marcus Burke exited the game early, while Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman was observed sporting a sling on his right arm after the contest.

It may not have been the difference-maker against the Commodores, but it was undeniable that Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson’s cupboard of weapons in the passing game, which was noticeably depleted coming into UF’s eventual 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, was further hindered to UF’s detriment throughout the contest.

Burke, who made his first career start against the Commodores, exited in the first half and didn’t return, as did Pearsall, who remained in the locker room after halftime rather than return to the sideline.

Yet Florida coach Billy Napier and his starting quarterback were each quick to assert that the injuries were inconsequential to the result Saturday, which saw the Gators suffer a loss at Vanderbilt for the first time since Oct. 15, 1988, when running back Emmitt Smith, quarterback Kyle Morris and a pair of leading receivers for the Gators were all held out in what turned out to be a 24-9 victory for the ‘Dores.

“We were without a few guys. I think Ricky was pretty early. Marcus Burke was pretty early. We went into the game without a couple receivers. That has nothing to do with what happened today,” Napier said. “A lot of those guys that played in the game play well at times. We did get a few guys banged up. Obviously we’ll give you more of an update on those guys later in the week.”

Still, as Napier noted, in a contest where the Gators struggled to run the football – UF rushed for a season-low 45 yards on 21 attempts – Florida managed to have some success through the air against the Commodores in spite of the hits within the ranks. Richardson finished with exactly 400 passing yards on 25-of-42 passing, an improved completion percentage in comparison to Florida’s previous showing, its 38-6 win over South Carolina when Richardson completed 11-of-23 passes for just 145 yards.

Though, it wasn’t a complete performance in Napier’s eyes.

“I think Anthony did a lot of good things out there today. You know, I think there’s a handful of plays that he’d like to have back, much like every week. I think at times, early in particular, we can play a little bit better around him. Quarterback oftentimes gets a lot of the credit and a lot of the blame, and ultimately offense is played with 11 players and we need to, every part of our team, I think can play better,” Napier said. “But he did a lot of good, and certainly responded as a competitor at times in that game, made some really good throws and great plays.”

Richardson recorded his first interception over his previous 135 passing attempts when Chiaokhiao-Bowman, attempting to make a reception on 3rd-and-10 in the third quarter, bobbled the throw, which popped into the hands of Jaylen Mahoney.

“I was kind of frustrated because I was trying to throw it away, but I noticed my guy Thai trying to make a play for me so I can’t fault him I’ve just got to eat it, take the sack,” Richardson said. “Turnovers you don’t want. That’s the only thing that’s messing with me, putting turnovers on the board but other than that, I’m not really worried about it.”

Rather than reflect on the impact of losing Pearsall and Burke against the Commodores, Richardson felt only for his teammates who were unable to continue Saturday after preparing throughout the week for a considerable role.

“It’s definitely tough for those guys. You know, they want to play, they want to contribute to the team, try to execute for us and help us win,” Richardson said. “But, you know, it’s part of football. Other guys have got to step in and do their jobs.”

With the duo of Pearsall and Burke out for the majority of the contest, Florida turned to a pair of seldom-used players in sophomore wide receiver Daejon Reynolds and the JUCO transfer in Chiaokhiao-Bowman, in addition to the return of Shorter, who hauled in eight receptions for 106 yards.

Shorter and Reynolds were each targeted on nine attempts, while Chiaokhiao-Bowman was targeted a career-high eight times, meaning the three players combined to be on the receiving end of more than 60 percent of Richardson’s throws against Vanderbilt.

Reynolds finished with a career-high 165 receiving yards, giving him the most receiving yards by a Florida player since former UF wideout Jacob Copeland went for 175 yards at USF back on Sept. 11, 2021.

Reynolds’ performance also marks the fourth-most receiving yards by a UF wide receiver across the previous eight seasons.

“Dae Dae had a phenomenal summer, he had a phenomenal training camp. He had some good players in front of him. He’s got character, he works, and then today, when given an opportunity, he stepped up and made some plays, so, another young player who hasn’t played a lot in the past but he was ready for his opportunity today, and it was great to see,” Napier said of Reynolds. “He dropped the one (potential touchdown) early, we go right back to him and he made the play there late. So, Dae Dae’s a good player and he was ready when given the opportunity today.”

It didn’t help that the Gators struggled to have success on the ground, which Richardson attributed to the amount of infractions – UF was whistled for seven penalties for 80 yards to just four penalties by the ‘Dores – committed by Florida. Considering the inflictions, Richardson echoed the sentiment of his head coach, saying the injuries didn’t outweigh the overall lack of execution or cleanliness of play when it came to the issues impacting Florida. When the dust had settled, Florida finished the game with an interception, a fumble that was recovered in UF’s end zone for a Vanderbilt touchdown, a missed extra point and a pair of unsuccessful two-point conversion attempts.

“Honestly, we were able to move the ball with the run game. Just, penalties set us back and that kind of got to some guys mentally,” Richardson said. “(It’s) just us, honestly. We’re just stopping ourselves. Penalties, not executing blocks on passes or runs. Just us. Just self-inflicted wounds.”

Napier concurred with the sentiment of his quarterback.

“You have to give Vanderbilt some credit, they did some things today well. There’s a lot of Florida beating Florida out there today. That’s my job is to have the players ready to play – we did not do that today. I think our group understands what happened out there today and ultimately not enough to win. It’s that simple,” Napier said. “A lot of the things we’ve been doing we were not able to do today. At times we played well on defense but we didn’t work together today as a team.”

Given the result, Florida wasn’t putting any stock into the accolades or individual performances. There were simply too many mistakes and miscues, too many penalties or procedural issues, for Richardson to feel content pinning the blame on the lack of proven personnel from a pass-catcher standpoint.

“I definitely missed opportunities. You know, red-zone scoring opportunities, that’s where we want to take advantage of,” Richardson said. “We didn’t do that today, so that’s why we lost.”