When Renu Desai Opened Up About Her Relationship & Divorce With Ex-Husband Pawan Kalyan; ‘He Was Like Friend’

Telugu

actor

and

recently

turned

politician

Pawan

Kalyan

is

a

well-known

face

in

the

country

and

a

star

who

enjoys

a

massive

stardom

in

the

state.

Besides

the

actor’s

film

and

political

careers,

his

personal

life

has

always

made

buzz

in

the

tabloids.

Pawan

Kalyan’s

second

marriage

with

his

co-star

Renu

Desai

back

then

made

controversial

headlines

in

the

media.

After

being

in

a

live-in

relationship

for

eight

years,

Pawan

and

Renu

got

married

in

2009,

but

the

couple

got

separated

in

2012

in

a

formal

divorce.

Renu

Desai

had

to

go

through

a

rough

patch

and

endured

much

post

her

divorce

with

Pawan

Kalyan,

as

she

was

accused

of

their

failed

marriage.

In

spite

of

all

the

hardships

and

accusations,

Renu

Desai

emerged

as

a

strong

and

positive

woman

who

is

self-sufficient.

She

has

never

let

trolls

or

personal

criticism

bother

her

in

all

these

years.

The

actress

has

often

been

the

target

of

hate

on

the

internet.

However,

Renu

has

always

spoken

freely

about

her

personal

life.

In

a

throwback

interview

with

a

Tamil

tv

channel,

Renu

Desai

opened

up

about

her

life

with

her

former

husband

Pawan

Kalyan.

“I

and

Pawan

were

never

like

wife

and

husband.

Our

relationship

was

quite

different.

I

was

not

like

a

homemaker

then.

I

used

to

assist

him

in

work

and

we

worked

together,” she

had

said.

Further,

she

added,

“I

have

seen

him

very

closely.

More

than

being

a

husband,

he

was

like

a

friend

to

me.

It

was

like

a

friendship.”

Renau

Desai

and

Pawan

Kalyan

have

two

children

together,

Akira

Nandan

who

was

born

out

of

wedlock

in

2004

and

a

12-year-old

Aadya.

In

another

interview

with

India

Today

in

2018,

the

actress

claimed

that

Kalyan

“insisted

on

a

divorce

in

spite

of

her

initial

protests.”

She

added,

“During

our

divorce,

I

requested

Kalyan

garu

to

issue

a

public

statement

to

clarify

it,

but

he

didn’t

oblige

my

request.”

“I

get

hate

messages

from

many

female

fans

of

Pawan

garu.

I

want

to

ask

them

only

one

question.

How

would

you

feel

if

Pawan

was

your

husband

and

after

11

years

of

marriage,

he

becomes

a

father

to

another

daughter

without

telling

you?”

she

had

said.

The

actress,

meanwhile,

is

setting

major

goals

for

all

the

single

moms

out

there.

She

is

unaffected

by

the

negativity

that

comes

her

way

and

only

keeps

looking

at

the

brighter

side

of

life.

On

the

professional

front,

Renu

Desai

is

returning

to

the

big

screen

after

18

years

with

Ravi

Teja’s



Tiger

Nageswara

Rao,

which

is

a

biopic

set

in

the

1970s

and

based

on

the

life

of

a

notorious

thief.

Her

last

film

was



Johnny

in

2003,

which

was

her

second

movie

with

Pawan

Kalyan.

Renu’s

first

Telugu

film,



Badri,

with

ex-husband

Kalyan