When Renu Desai Opened Up About Her Relationship & Divorce With Ex-Husband Pawan Kalyan; ‘He Was Like Friend’

oi-Gayatri Adiraju
Telugu
actor
and
recently
turned
politician
Pawan
Kalyan
is
a
well-known
face
in
the
country
and
a
star
who
enjoys
a
massive
stardom
in
the
state.
Besides
the
actor’s
film
and
political
careers,
his
personal
life
has
always
made
buzz
in
the
tabloids.
Pawan
Kalyan’s
second
marriage
with
his
co-star
Renu
Desai
back
then
made
controversial
headlines
in
the
media.
After
being
in
a
live-in
relationship
for
eight
years,
Pawan
and
Renu
got
married
in
2009,
but
the
couple
got
separated
in
2012
in
a
formal
divorce.
Renu
Desai
had
to
go
through
a
rough
patch
and
endured
much
post
her
divorce
with
Pawan
Kalyan,
as
she
was
accused
of
their
failed
marriage.
In
spite
of
all
the
hardships
and
accusations,
Renu
Desai
emerged
as
a
strong
and
positive
woman
who
is
self-sufficient.
She
has
never
let
trolls
or
personal
criticism
bother
her
in
all
these
years.
The
actress
has
often
been
the
target
of
hate
on
the
internet.
However,
Renu
has
always
spoken
freely
about
her
personal
life.
In
a
throwback
interview
with
a
Tamil
tv
channel,
Renu
Desai
opened
up
about
her
life
with
her
former
husband
Pawan
Kalyan.
“I
and
Pawan
were
never
like
wife
and
husband.
Our
relationship
was
quite
different.
I
was
not
like
a
homemaker
then.
I
used
to
assist
him
in
work
and
we
worked
together,” she
had
said.
Further,
she
added,
“I
have
seen
him
very
closely.
More
than
being
a
husband,
he
was
like
a
friend
to
me.
It
was
like
a
friendship.”
Renau
Desai
and
Pawan
Kalyan
have
two
children
together,
Akira
Nandan
who
was
born
out
of
wedlock
in
2004
and
a
12-year-old
Aadya.
In
another
interview
with
India
Today
in
2018,
the
actress
claimed
that
Kalyan
“insisted
on
a
divorce
in
spite
of
her
initial
protests.”
She
added,
“During
our
divorce,
I
requested
Kalyan
garu
to
issue
a
public
statement
to
clarify
it,
but
he
didn’t
oblige
my
request.”
“I
get
hate
messages
from
many
female
fans
of
Pawan
garu.
I
want
to
ask
them
only
one
question.
How
would
you
feel
if
Pawan
was
your
husband
and
after
11
years
of
marriage,
he
becomes
a
father
to
another
daughter
without
telling
you?”
she
had
said.
The
actress,
meanwhile,
is
setting
major
goals
for
all
the
single
moms
out
there.
She
is
unaffected
by
the
negativity
that
comes
her
way
and
only
keeps
looking
at
the
brighter
side
of
life.
On
the
professional
front,
Renu
Desai
is
returning
to
the
big
screen
after
18
years
with
Ravi
Teja’s
Tiger
Nageswara
Rao,
which
is
a
biopic
set
in
the
1970s
and
based
on
the
life
of
a
notorious
thief.
Her
last
film
was
Johnny
in
2003,
which
was
her
second
movie
with
Pawan
Kalyan.
Renu’s
first
Telugu
film,
Badri,
with
ex-husband
Kalyan
Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 10:15 [IST]
