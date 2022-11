There might not be many Thanksgiving songs on the radio, but there are a handful of movies worth watching that are either centered around Turkey Day or have memorable Thanksgiving moments.

This short list of movies is ready to help get you in the mood to consume heaps of stuffing and cranberry sauce.

While there are more movies available to rent, this list is focused on movies that can be viewed with subscription services, many of which have free trials. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew can be found on Apple TV+. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) The quintessential live action Thanksgiving movie can be found on Paramount+ and Fubo TV. Home for the Holidays (1995) This holiday classic can be found on Fubo TV and DirecTV You've Got Mail (1998) Gen Z might not understand where the title comes from, but they can help track down this classic on HBO Max. Freebirds (2013) The animated adventure can be found on Hulu, Sling TV, Roku, Amazon Prime Video, and Philo. The Turkey Bowl (2019) This adult comedy based around a group of friends continuing an old game can be found on Amazon Prime Video and EPIX. Friendsgiving (2020) Another adult-oriented holiday film, Friendsgiving is exclusive to Netflix. Pieces of April (2003) Another holiday film currently available on HBO Max, as well as DirecTV and Showtime. Addams Family Values (1993) Worth a re-watch if only for the catastrophic Thanksgiving play scene. Netflix or Paramount+ will help deliver that history lesson.

