Who’s acquiring who? Private equity activity related to environment decreased by 7% in the power industry in Q3 2022


Analysis of the key themes driving private equity activity reveals that environment accounted for 52 power deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $5.1bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $894m private equity of Midland Cogeneration VenturePartnership by Capital Power and Manulife Infrastructure Fund II was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, environment-related deal activity decreased by 25% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $6.8bn and fell by 11% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume decreased by 7% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 1200% higher than in Q3 2021.















