Who’s hiring who? Hiring activity related to cybersecurity decreased by 11% in the aerospace, defence & security industry in Q3 2022

The global aerospace, defence and security industry experienced an 11% drop in new job postings related to cybersecurity in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to an 11% decrease in the previous quarter and a 25% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for an 11% share of the global aerospace, defence and security industry’s cybersecurity-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 20% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive cybersecurity-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 11%, emerged as the top cybersecurity-related job roles within the aerospace, defence and security industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 20% quarter-on-quarter. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 11% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 7% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent cybersecurity roles include Computer and Information Research Scientists with a 6% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Analysts with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in aerospace, defence and security industry accounted for 14% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Raytheon Technologies, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Leidos Holdings and General Dynamics. Together they accounted for a combined share of 14% of all cybersecurity-related active jobs in the aerospace, defence and security industry.

Raytheon Technologies posted 1,121 cybersecurity-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Huntington Ingalls Industries 963 jobs, Leidos Holdings 709 jobs, and General Dynamics 698 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 79% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of cybersecurity-related new job postings in the aerospace, defence and security industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 79% followed by the UK (4%) and Germany (4%). The share represented by the US was 0% lower than the 79% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.