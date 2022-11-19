Wolff laments Mercedes qualifying disaster after ‘toilet’ comment

Mercedes’ reign of dominance in F1 ended when Red Bull sealed the Constructors’ title in Singapore after eight straight years of winning. And Wolff will be desperate for his team to avoid another disappointing milestone by finishing ahead of Ferrari with 43 points still to play for.

Mercedes trail Ferrari by 19 points heading into the final race. And it means they would need to repeat their performance from Brazil, a one-two with the fastest lap also secured, to put themselves out of sight.

In that instance, Ferrari would then need to finish below fourth to seal second place in the championship.

Their hopes of doing so have taken a hit after Leclerc and Sainz showed pace in Q3, although the German constructor can take solace from Ferrari’s last four races to suggest they may struggle to mathematically put themselves beyond Mercedes’ reach.