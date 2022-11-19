Women who had liver transplants as babies bring families together in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Two women who now live hundreds of miles apart came together for a special Thanksgiving reunion on Friday in Philadelphia.

They both received life-saving liver transplants at the same hospital in Pittsburgh when they were infants.

“I just wake up every day just thankful to be here and wake up next to people I love. I’m just so happy I was given two chances and not many people get that,” said Kate Strickland of North Carolina.

Strickland brought her family to see Philly native Anna Fischman in Old City.

They and their parents were forever bonded when they received liver transplants around the same time in 1987.

Their families had the chance to meet for the first time on Friday.

“We just want to encourage people what a wonderful gift donating organs is and what’s possible. Not only did Katie and I get another chance at life we created three beautiful lives,” Anna said.

Kate and her husband have an 11-month-old daughter.

Anna now has a 3-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.