World Cup LIVE – Qatar chiefs make another late U-turn

World Cup organisers have already risked backlash by preventing supporters from buying alcohol in and around stadiums, and it appears that the late changes are not done there.

A selection of fans from each competing country have effectively been paid to go to Qatar to chant on command and reportedly spread positive messages about their experience.

The Fan Leader Network scheme has also been labelled the paid-for supporters programme.

Although their flights and accommodation are supposedly paid for, The Guardian claim that their daily £60 allowance has been cut at the last minute.

Part of a statement read: “Due to the recent developments in the media, we are keen to protect our visiting fans from the erroneous misinformed statements regarding “fans receiving payment for the trip.”