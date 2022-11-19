Yellowstone Parkway Homicide Investigation

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning on Yellowstone Parkway.

On November 15, 2022, at 9:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Yellowstone Parkway for shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in front of an apartment building. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. The suspect left before officers arrived.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.