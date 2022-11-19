Young Sheldon exposes truth behind huge character flaw

Not only does he dedicate his award to himself, but he also acknowledges his faithful group of friends, his wife Amy and his family for their contributions and support.

While he was able to swallow his pride at long last, his younger counterpart is only going to get closer to the self-obsessed Sheldon fans have grown to love as the prequel continues.

Sadly, Jim himself decided to pull the plug on The Big Bang Theory with his exit in 2019, bringing the sitcom to a bittersweet conclusion.

Fans won’t be able to see how Sheldon might improve even further after his achievements in the finale, but there are plenty more adventures from his childhood still to come.

Young Sheldon season 6 continues Thursday, December 8 on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.